Punjab: Ex-DGP, former minister wife booked for 'murder' following son's death

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police on Tuesday booked former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former minister Razia Sultan, along with their daughter and daughter-in-law on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy in connection with the death of their 35-year-old son Aqil Akhter.

Akhter, an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a resident of Sector 4 in MDC of Panchkula, was found dead at his residence on October 16. A police complaint was lodged on October 17.

The Police registered an FIR on October 17 under sections 103 (1) (punishment for murder) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the MDC police station in Panchkula, based on the complaint of Shamshudeen Chaudhary, a resident of Malerkotla, and social media posts of Aqil which contained serious allegations against his family members and apprehensions about a threat to his life.

Chaudhary also shared a screenshot of a diary and lodged a written complaint with the Panchkula Police, state DGP and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding a fair and impartial investigation.

"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under Assistant Commissioner of Police to ensure a thorough, impartial and evidence-based probe without any prejudice, with the aim of ensuring that no guilty person is spared and no innocent person suffers,’’ said Deputy Commissioner of Police Srishti Gupta.