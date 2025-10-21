Four killed, several injured in fire at Navi Mumbai building

A devastating fire in a multi-storey residential building in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, tragically claimed the lives of four people, including a young girl, and injured ten others shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the blaze started around 12:30 am in a flat on the 10th floor of the Raheja Residency in the MGM Complex, Sector 14. The fire rapidly escalated, spreading to the 11th and 12th floors before being brought under control.

The deceased were identified as two women, one man, and a six-year-old girl. Ten injured individuals were immediately rushed to hospitals in Vashi for medical attention.

A substantial emergency response effort was mounted, with 40 fire brigade personnel deploying eight fire tenders alongside police. Firefighting teams battled the inferno for several hours, finally extinguishing the blaze by 4:00 am.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

