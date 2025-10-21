Gujarat woman throws acid on husband over suspicion of affair

AHMEDABAD: A woman in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city has thrown acid on her husband over suspicions of infidelity. The couple, Ronak and Damayanti, who have been married for two years, were residing in Ahmedabad’s Satellite locality.

Around 9 pm on Sunday, while Ronak was asleep, Damayanti first poured boiling water over him, then followed it up with acid, leaving Ronak’s lower body severely burned.

Ronak, once married to another woman living in Vadaj, met Damayanti in the same area. He divorced his first wife and married Damayanti in court, despite social pressure. Damayanti was also married earlier and had a son.

Later, she began suspecting Ronak of rekindling ties with his first wife. Even after counselling at the Vejalpur police station, Damayanti continued to doubt her husband. After a late-night quarrel, in a premeditated fit of jealousy, she attacked her husband.

Satellite Police swiftly arrested Damayanti after Ronak filed a formal complaint from his hospital bed. Confirming the details, Ahmedabad ACP SN Patel said, “The accused, Damayanti Behen, frequently quarrelled with her husband due to baseless suspicion. On night, she poured hot water followed by acid on him, causing severe injuries.”

Police have registered a case against her under BNS Sections 124(1) and 296. Investigators are now probing whether the acid used was procured in advance, hinting at planned intent rather than sudden fury.