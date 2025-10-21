Indian MBBS student airlifted to Jaipur after suffering brain stroke in Kazakhstan

A 22-year-old Indian MBBS student from Rajasthan, who suffered a brain stroke in Kazakhstan, was airlifted to Jaipur on Monday evening for advanced treatment.

Rahul Ghosalya, a resident of Shahpura in Jaipur and a medical student in Astana since 2021, had been on ventilator support in a local hospital since October 8. Following coordinated efforts by medical teams and authorities, he was flown to Jaipur in a critical care air ambulance.

Upon arrival, Rahul was shifted to the Medical ICU at SMS Hospital, where a four-member panel led by SMS Medical College Principal Dr. Deepak Maheshwari is overseeing his treatment.

A special ambulance and critical care team facilitated his transfer from the airport to the hospital.

Rahul’s evacuation was made possible after his parents appealed to the central and state governments through social media. Several social organisations also extended support in bringing him back for further care.