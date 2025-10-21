Bihar polls: Prashant Kishor alleges coercion, withdrawal of candidates due to BJP pressure

In Brahmapur constituency, Jan Suraaj Party candidate Dr. Satya Prakash Tiwari filed his nomination papers but withdrew shortly after. Similarly, Valmikinagar candidate Dirgh Narayan Prasad’s resignation was accepted by the block education officer about two years ago, but he is now being told that his resignation had not been accepted.

“These instances clearly show that NDA leaders are apprehensive of defeat due to the presence of the Jan Suraaj Party. However, such political tactics by BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan, will not succeed, as the people of Bihar have decided to overthrow the NDA government,” Kishor asserted.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder called for the intervention of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to protect candidates from coercion and intimidation during the state assembly elections. “This is a serious issue, and the ECI should take cognizance immediately,” he added.

“If the ECI cannot ensure the protection of candidates, how can it protect voters from coercion or intimidation? This is a new strategy by the BJP to win elections in the state. But the results of the November 14 elections will mark the exit of the NDA government from Bihar,” Kishor said.

He claimed that more than 50 lakh migrant workers returning to their home state to celebrate Diwali and Chhath festivals would ensure the NDA’s defeat this time. “They will vote for their future and for shaping the future of the coming generation,” he added.

Kishor further stated that the BJP would face the same fate in the Bihar elections as it did in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, after winning the Surat seat uncontested.

The Jan Suraaj Party has already announced it will contest 243 assembly seats on its own.

Meanwhile, responding to Kishor’s allegations, Union Minister and Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan described the Jan Suraaj Party as a spent force.