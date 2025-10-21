Lokpal floats Rs five crore tender for seven BMW 3-series cars

The Lokpal of India has issued an official tender to purchase seven BMW 3 Series 330 Li vehicles, with the total expenditure estimated at Rs 5 crore. Each car is priced at approximately Rs 70 lakh, covering the on-road cost and associated logistics.

According to Business Today, the tender document issued on October 16 states that the cars are to be delivered to the Lokpal's office in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Institutional Area. The body prefers delivery within two weeks but has set a deadline of no later than 30 days from the date of the supply order.

The document reads, “The Lokpal of India invites open tenders from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330 Li cars to the Lokpal of India," specifying the required model as the Sport (Long Wheelbase) variant in white.

The tender explicitly states that the vehicles are intended for the Chairperson and six members of the Lokpal, the apex body tasked with investigating allegations of corruption against public officials under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The report further mentions that the selected vendor or firm must conduct a comprehensive practical and theoretical training programme for the Lokpal’s drivers and other designated staff.

This training is intended to ensure the safe and optimal operation of the new BMWs. The programme must run for a minimum of seven days and be completed within 15 days from the date of delivery.

While officials have emphasised that the procurement was carried out transparently and in accordance with established norms for autonomous bodies, the optics of the anti-corruption watchdog acquiring a fleet of luxury cars has stirred commentary on social media.