One police personnel killed every 46 hours last year: IB Chief

NEW DELHI: Every 46 hours, a police personnel was killed last year — a total of 191 lives lost in 365 days in the line of duty, said Tapan Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), on Tuesday while paying homage on Police Commemoration Day.

Since independence, a total of 36,684 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty, he added.

Deka was speaking after paying homage to the police officials killed in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day, at the National Police Memorial in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was also present at the occasion, paid homage to the police officials who had lost their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through social media platform X, conveyed his message to the police personnel.

“On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe. Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable.”