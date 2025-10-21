Patna Diary: Ally JD(U)’s pick in BJP leader’s ‘tainted’ list

Folk singers, Bhojpuri actors add glamour to Bihar elections

Bihar’s election stage has always had drama, but this time, the script has a cinematic twist. A folk singer and Bhojpuri actors have entered the political fray, turning the 2025 assembly election into a fusion of star power and caste calculation. While BJP is playing the Mithila card by fielding folk singer Mithili Thakur from Alinagar seat in Darbhanga, RJD has chosen to bank on stardom of Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav, who is in the fray from Chhapra seat in Saran district. Another Bhojpuri singer Ritesh Pandey is trying his luck from Kargahar seat in Rohtas district on the ticket of Jan Suraaj Party. This will add glamour to next month’s electoral battle in the state.

Ally JD(U)’s pick in BJP leader’s ‘tainted’ list

Former Union Minister R K Singh has appealed to voters not to vote for ‘tainted candidates’ even if they belong to their caste. The bureaucrat-turned politician, known for speaking his mind, said that voters should opt for NOTA rather than vote for candidates with criminal antecedents. “It is better to die than vote for candidates with tainted past,” he said. He took the names of JD(U)’s Anant Singh (Mokama), Samrat Chaudhary (Tarapur), Osama Shahab (Raghunathpur) and Deepu Singh (Arrah) as some of the candidates with a blemished record.

Husband, wife engage in political showdown

A family discord has spilled over to political arena in Bihar’s East Champaran district. Hours after Deva Gupta filed nomination papers from Motihari assembly constituency, his wife Preeti Kumari, who serves as Municipal Corporation Mayor, turned up at the office of Motihari sub-divisional officer and filed her papers from the same seat. While Deva Gupta has been fielded by RJD, Preeti Kumari will contest election as an Independent candidate in the coming Bihar assembly election. Political pundits agree that residents of Motihari will be closely scrutinising this unique contest of ‘family versus party’.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com