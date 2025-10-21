Punjab police bust terror module, seize RPG-22 anti-tank launcher in Amritsar

CHANDIGARH: In an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Punjab Police in close coordination with central agencies, two operatives of a terror module were apprehended, and one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher) along with its launcher was recovered from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said here on Tuesday that the arrested individuals have been identified as Mehakdeep Singh alias Mehak, a resident of Wadali in Amritsar, and Aditya alias Adhi, a resident of village Bhaga Chhina in Amritsar. Apart from recovering the RPG, police teams also seized the motorcycle the suspects were riding.

Yadav stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were in contact with Pakistan’s ISI operative, who had sent the consignment across the border via drone, as well as with Harpreet Singh alias Vicky, who is currently lodged in Ferozepur Jail.

“The RPG was intended for a targeted terror attack,” he added. Further investigations are underway to establish both forward and backward linkages in the case to dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar (Rural), Maninder Singh, said that acting on intelligence inputs, the two suspects were arrested and the RPG-22 Netto anti-tank rocket launcher was recovered. The arrest was made when the suspects were on their way to deliver the consignment.