Punjab youths duped by travel agent stranded in Kazakhstan; families appeal for help

CHANDIGARH: Seven youth from various villages in Ropar district, Punjab, are stranded in Kazakhstan after allegedly being duped by a travel agent who promised them high-paying jobs and better work opportunities.

The youths have now sent out SOS messages to their families, pleading for help to return safely to India.

Sources allege that a local travel agent from Anandpur Sahib sent these youths to Kazakhstan about a month and a half ago under the pretext of offering them driver jobs. However, upon arrival, they were forced into hard labour under inhumane conditions. The youths claim they were promised stable employment and decent living conditions but were instead pushed into exploitative and unsafe situations.

It is reported that the youths are being made to carry heavy loads over long distances in mountainous terrain and live in cramped metal containers, lacking adequate food and safety measures.

A video showing the group working as manual labourers in snow-covered areas of Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to their plight.

Sources also revealed that the parents of the stranded youths have met Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and requested the state government to take swift action to bring their children back.