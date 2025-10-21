Seven rescued after firecracker-induced blaze in Delhi's Mohan Garden

NEW DELHI: Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A call regarding a fire on the first and second floors of the building was received at 10:00 pm on Monday, he said.

The fire, which reportedly originated from domestic articles due to firecrackers, prompted the DFS to rescue seven individuals.

A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 11:30 pm, the DFS official said.