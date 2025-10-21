Nation

Seven rescued after firecracker-induced blaze in Delhi's Mohan Garden

A call regarding a fire on the first and second floors of the building was received at 10:00 pm on Monday, he said.
The fire, which reportedly originated from domestic articles due to firecrackers, prompted the DFS to rescue seven individuals.
The fire, which reportedly originated from domestic articles due to firecrackers, prompted the DFS to rescue seven individuals.Photo | Pexels
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Seven people were rescued after a fire broke out in a four-storey residential building in Delhi's Mohan Garden, an official from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

A call regarding a fire on the first and second floors of the building was received at 10:00 pm on Monday, he said.

The fire, which reportedly originated from domestic articles due to firecrackers, prompted the DFS to rescue seven individuals.

A total of six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the blaze was brought under control by 11:30 pm, the DFS official said.

Delhi Fire
Delhi firecrackers

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com