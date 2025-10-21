UDAN to be extended beyond 2027; will develop 120 new destinations

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Tuesday announced that the Regional Connectivity Scheme known popularly as UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) will be continued beyond 2027 and its nework will extend to 120 new destinations.

Taking part in the ninth anniversary celebrations of UDAN at Delhi on Tuesday, Sinha said, “The scheme will be continued beyond April 2027 through an Expanded UDAN framework, focusing on connectivity with hilly, North-Eastern, and aspirational regions, and the development of around 120 new destinations.”

UDAN, implemented by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, was launched on October 21, 2016, under the National Civil Aviation Policy to make flying flying accessible and affordable for all. It was launched with a 10-year vision, to connect Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities through a market-driven yet financially supported model.

“UDAN is not just a scheme; it is a catalyst for change and a testament to India’s commitment to making air travel inclusive, sustainable and an integral part of our development journey," said an official release from the Civil Aviation Ministry. So far, over 1.56 crore passengers have travelled on board the 3.23 lakh flights operated under it.

The Secretary added, “It has been a transformational initiative aimed at making air travel affordable and accessible to the common citizen. The first UDAN flight, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 27, 2017 between Shimla and Delhi, marked a new era in regional aviation connectivity.”

Under the scheme, 649 routes have been operationalised as on date connecting 93 unserved and underserved airports, including 15 heliports and 2 water aerodromes.

”To support airline operators and regional infrastructure, the Government has disbursed more than Rs. 4,300 crore as Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and invested Rs. 4,638 crore in airport development under RCS,” the release said.

A key recent initiative has been the introduction of Comprehensive Guidelines for Seaplane Operations in August 2024, and the launch of the UDAN 5.5, a special bidding round for seaplanes and helicopters. Under this round, Letters of Intent have been issued for 150 routes connecting 30 water aerodromes across various coastal and island regions.

An official said that India’s aviation network extended to just 74 airports in 2014 and in the decade lasting until 2024, it had doubled. “UDAN strengthened regional tourism, healthcare access, and trade, catalysing economic growth in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities,” he said.

UDAN has an airfare cap to ensure affordability. The scheme is a Collaborative Governance between the Centre, States, Airport Authority of India (AAI), and private airport operators.