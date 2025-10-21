Uttarakhand records ‘severe’ air pollution after Diwali; Dehradun AQI hits 261 despite mitigation efforts

DEHRADUN: The lingering haze from Diwali fireworks has plunged Uttarakhand's air quality into a dangerous zone, with the state capital, Dehradun, recording 'severe' pollution levels on Tuesday morning.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and AQI India, Dehradun registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 261.

This severe reading was mirrored across the state, with Haridwar and Kashipur also reporting significantly poor air conditions.

Monitoring stations in Dehradun revealed shocking figures. PM2.5 concentrations peaked at 184 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels surged to 230 micrograms per cubic meter - exceeding far beyond the safe limits.

"Despite clear daytime skies, cold air and low wind speeds are trapping pollutants near the surface," explained an environmental analyst. "This is creating a health hazard, especially for those with respiratory issues."

The pollution crisis extended beyond Dehradun. Haridwar recorded an average AQI of 182, and Roorkee hit 176, both falling into the 'unhealthy' category. Rudrapur and Kashipur remained in the 'poor' range with AQIs above 150.

Rishikesh, the spiritual town, saw its AQI hover around 179 on Monday evening, marking a volatile trend after fluctuating between 153 and a low of 63 earlier this month.

While acknowledging the poor readings, state officials highlighted Uttarakhand’s performance relative to other major north Indian cities.