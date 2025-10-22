10 months on, NMC yet to act against 30 doctors for ‘sponsored’ foreign trips

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) is yet to take any action against 30 doctors who accepted free trips to Monaco and Paris worth `1.91 crore last year, despite the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) recommendations that action should be taken against them for violating professional misconduct.

As per rules, the NMC’s Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), which regulates professional conduct and promotes medical ethics, needs to dispose ofthe complaint within six months.

However, in the case of the 30 doctors, who according to the government-appointed committee took luxurious trips under the guise of attending medicalconferences, neither their names have been revealed nor has any action been taken.

It has been ten months since the committee under the DoP reprimanded AbbVie Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. for violating the Uniform Code for Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP) by sponsoring trips to Monaco and Paris for 30 doctors. According to the norms, a doctor’s license can be suspended if they are found guiltyof violating the code of ethics.