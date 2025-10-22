19-year-old killed, six family members injured in blast during Diwali celebrations in Punjab's Gurdaspur

CHANDIGARH: A 19-year-old youth was killed and six members of his family, including two women, were injured in a blast at Dharmabad village in Dera Baba Nanak sub-division of Gurdaspur district during Diwali celebrations on Tuesday night.

The youths were reportedly preparing firecrackers at home. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Diwali night. The deceased has been identified as Manpreet Singh, who succumbed to his injuries today at a hospital in Amritsar. His brother, Lovepreet Singh, remains in critical condition. Two sons-in-law of the family were also among the injured.

According to villagers, it was a high-intensity blast that shattered window panes in the neighborhood. One family member lost both arms, and others sustained serious injuries. All the injured were admitted to different hospitals in Amritsar, with one reportedly losing eyesight.

Gurinder Singh, a resident of the village, said the family was enjoying bursting firecrackers when the tragedy occurred. “The youth purchased explosive substances, reportedly potassium and sulphur, in large quantities from an irresponsible seller. While preparing the firecracker, a big explosion took place,” he said.