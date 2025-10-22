24-year-old MBBS student from Rajasthan missing in Russia

JAIPUR: A student from Kafanwada village in the Laxmangarh area of Alwar district has gone missing under mysterious circumstances in Russia.

The missing student, 24-year-old Ajit Singh, was pursuing an MBBS degree in Bashkir State Medical University in Ufa, Russia. He has reportedly been missing from his hostel since around 11 pm on October 19, and his mobile phone has been switched off since then.

According to family members, Ajit’s jacket, shoes, and mobile phone were found on a riverbank, raising serious concerns about his safety. Following news of his disappearance, family members and villagers contacted Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, seeking his intervention to expedite the search. They have also appealed to the Alwar District Collector to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to locate the student.

Ajit’s uncle, Bhoom Singh, told the media that the family received a call from the Russian police on October 20, but the situation was unclear at the time. “Later, his roommate informed the hostel warden about Ajit’s disappearance, but now even the warden is not responding properly. We tried to reach out to the college authorities, but haven’t received any reply yet. We are completely in the dark about what has happened to Ajit,” he said.

He added that after speaking with the warden, it appeared the authorities were trying to suggest that Ajit might have jumped into the river, but no one has confirmed this version. Just an hour before he went missing, Ajit had spoken to his mother, Santara Devi, and sister, Geeta, on a video call around 10 pm on October 19. During the call, he wished them a happy Diwali. The family said Ajit was scheduled to return to India next month. They had even sold their land to fund his medical education in Russia.

This incident comes at a time when another student from Rajasthan, 22-year-old Rahul Ghosalya, who was pursuing MBBS in Kazakhstan, suffered a brain hemorrhage. He was brought to Jaipur by air ambulance on Monday after extensive efforts. Rahul is currently admitted to the ICU of SMS Hospital, where a team of four specialists is overseeing his treatment.