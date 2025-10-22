Air India Mumbai–Newark flight returns mid-air over suspected technical glitch; return trip cancelled

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight cruising from Mumbai to Newark in the U.S. returned to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Wednesday due to a suspected technical glitch.

AI 191 landed safely and the nearly 100 flyers on board were later accommodated in an alternative flight. Its return trip from Newark has been cancelled.

According to an Air India source, the aircraft was flying above the Arabian sea and was nearing the Gulf region when the Pilot-in-Command suspected a technical issue.

“As a matter of abundant caution, he decided to steer the flight back to Mumbai.”

Flight AI 191, a Boeing 777 model, had departed at 1.14 am from Mumbai but returned at 5.30 am to the originating airport itself.

In an official statement, an Air India spokesperson said, “The crew of flight AI191 operating from Mumbai to Newark on October 22, made a precautionary air-return to Mumbai due to a suspected technical issue. The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and the aircraft is undergoing necessary inspections.”

It added, “Consequently, AI191 and AI144 (scheduled to operate from Newark to Mumbai) were cancelled. All affected passengers at Mumbai have been provided hotel accommodations and have been rebooked on alternative Air India and other airlines' flights to their destination. The passengers of AI144 from Newark were also notified of the cancellation and are being assisted with alternative arrangements at the earliest opportunity.”