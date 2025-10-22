Assam BJP holds massive rally in Nalbari demanding speedy justice for Zubeen Garg

GUWAHATI: Assam’s ruling BJP took out a massive rally at Nalbari on Wednesday demanding speedy trial and justice for music icon Zubeen Garg who died under mysterious circumstances while swimming at a sea in Singapore on September 19.

According to BJP sources, over 50,000 workers of the party, Garg’s admirers and locals took part in the 'Nyay Yatra' (Justice March). It was organised by the BJP’s Nalbari district committee. In the coming days, similar rallies will be organised in other parts of the state, the BJP sources added.

Away at Nagaon, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told media persons that a section of people was trying to use the sad demise of Garg as a political weapon. He said many of these people did not listen to even one song of the legendary singer during his lifetime and their knowledge about him was also limited.

“There was no politics after the demise of Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. I hope there won’t be any over Zubeen’s death. Zubeen was loved by BJP, AGP, Congress and everyone. Therefore, there is no room for politics,” Sarma said.

Hazarika was a singer, songwriter, writer and filmmaker; Agarwala was a playwright, songwriter, poet, writer and filmmaker, and Rabha was a cultural icon, known for his contributions in the fields of music, dance, painting, literature etc.