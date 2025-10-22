Bhopal Diary | BJP’s new executive body after Bihar polls

The long wait for the state BJP’s new executive body is likely to end after the Bihar Assembly elections. More than 110 days after second-time legislator and former MP Hemant Khandelwal was elected as the ruling party’s new state president, his team is yet to be formed. According to sources, the list of the possible faces in the new state BJP executive is already ready, however the state leaders await clearance from the national leadership, which is currently occupied with the all-important Bihar Assembly polls. The list may finally be approved by Delhi soon after Bihar polls.

Corrupt retired officials under MP police lens

Two raids by the state’s anti-corruption watchdog -- the Lokayukta Special Police Establishment (SPE) – at the premises of two retired state government officials could have opened the floodgates of similar searches at the premises of other superannuated officials. Sources say there may be more such officials on SPE’s radar, based on inputs about them having amassed massive wealth disproportionate to their income sources. Over the last few days, SPE unearthed unaccounted assets running into crores.