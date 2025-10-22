Centre resumes talks with Ladakh leaders on statehood, Sixth Schedule, NSA on Sonam Wangchuk

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday held a fresh round of talks with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) sub-committee to discuss key issues, including statehood for Ladakh, reservation policy and the release of detainees from the September 24 incident including the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) imposed on activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The detainees also include Wangchuk, the climate activist who is a prime accused for inciting violence in Ladakh. KDA member Sajjad Hussain Kargili said another round of meetings would take place in the next two weeks.
A nine-member delegation from Ladakh included three representatives each from the LAB and KDA, along with Ladakh MP Mohd Haneefa Jan who met the MHA officials.
Haneefa Jan after the two-hour meeting told reporters that “the discussion primarily revolved around four major issues - statehood for Ladakh, inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, reservation matters, and the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA) against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk”.
Haneefa also informed that the talks were held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides showing willingness to continue engagement. “We had a constructive discussion on all four points. There was mutual understanding on the need to safeguard Ladakh’s identity and ensure justice and fair representation for its people,” the MP said.
On the first two issues - statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion - the delegation reiterated their position saying that these were essential for protecting Ladakh’s land, culture and employment rights. On the reservation issue, both sides agreed to hold further deliberations soon to arrive at a mutually acceptable formula ensuring fair and just opportunities for all communities.
The delegation also raised Wangchuk’s case, urging the government to withdraw the NSA imposed on him, terming it was vital for restoring public trust and fostering consensus in the region.
The meeting was held in the backdrop of the MHA’s renewed attempt to engage with the representatives of Ladakh after months of deadlock between them and the Centre. The dialogue resumed following the MHA’s October 17 announcement of a judicial inquiry into the September 24 Leh violence, which left four people dead and over 80 injured, fulfilling one of the preconditions set by LAB and KDA to return to the table.
Kargili said, “Our demand for the past six years has been democracy in Ladakh. A great solution for this is statehood in Ladakh… This issue cannot be resolved in one or two meetings. It will take a process and that process is ongoing. We discussed the implementation of a reservation policy in Ladakh. We also talked about the release of detainees of the 24 September incident, which also includes Sonam Wangchuk. We have also asked for compensation for the people who died or were injured in that incident.”
The meeting assumed significance as the LAB had earlier announced on September 29 that it would stay away from talks with the high-powered MHA committee, originally scheduled for October 6, following the September 24 violence in Leh, which left four protesters dead, many injured and dozens detained.
On October 17, the Centre announced a judicial inquiry, headed by retired Supreme Court judge BS Chauhan, into the September 24 clashes, fulfilling a key demand of the agitating groups.