CPI(M) MP Brittas writes to Home Minister Shah, raises concerns over OCI cancellation notification

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) MP John Brittas has written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressing serious concerns over the recent notification under the Citizenship Act, 1955 allowing cancellation of Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) registration upon charge-sheeting for certain offences. In his letter, he noted that such a measure raises serious legal, constitutional, and procedural concerns.

In his letter, Brittas highlighted legal, constitutional, and procedural issues, urging the government to ensure any action affecting OCI cardholders is taken strictly in accordance with law and only after due judicial determination by a court of competent jurisdiction.

“Beyond its legal infirmities, the measure also raises concerns under the principles of natural justice, due process, and proportionality. The absence of a judicial finding prior to cancellation could expose OCI cardholders to arbitrary or prejudicial action, thereby undermining the constitutional guarantees of fairness and equality before law. The Overseas Citizen of India programme has long stood as a symbol of India’s openness, inclusivity, and civilizational continuity, strengthening our soft power and reinforcing emotional bonds with our diaspora,” he wrote.