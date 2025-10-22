Dehradun woman dies after doctors leave gauze inside her abdomen post-delivery

DEHRADUN: A tragic incident has sent shockwaves through Uttarakhand's capital after a woman, who underwent a Caesarean section nine months ago, died following a subsequent surgery that revealed a horrifying oversight: doctors had left a surgical gauze pad inside her abdomen.

The victim, 26-year-old Jyoti, wife of Prajwal, a puncture shop owner in Saharanpur Chowk, passed away late Sunday night at Graphic Era Hospital after doctors discovered and removed the foreign object, which had caused severe infection.

Jyoti gave birth to a baby girl at Mother Care Hospital on January 29th. Following the delivery, she was discharged, but soon began experiencing recurring, severe abdominal pain.

Her husband, Prajwal, said the family made repeated visits to Mother Care Hospital after Jyoti complained of persistent abdominal pain. "Every time we went back, the doctors dismissed it. They said everything was normal and gave her medicine, but the pain only worsened," he told reporters.

Matters took a tragic turn three days ago when Jyoti was admitted to Graphic Era Hospital in critical condition. Imaging scans revealed a massive internal infection. During an emergency surgery on Saturday, doctors made a shocking discovery — a gauze pad, allegedly left behind during her earlier delivery operation.

"This gauze caused the infection that killed my wife," Prajwal said in anguish as family members and supporters staged a protest outside Mother Care Hospital on Monday. Tensions ran high as the crowd demanded justice and strict action against those responsible.