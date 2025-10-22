Diwali tragedy in Vadodara: Car hits family sleeping on roadside, 4-year-old killed, four injured

AHMEDABAD: A 4-year-old child was killed and four others injured when a speeding car allegedly driven by an intoxicated man overturned onto a family sleeping on the pavement near Vishwamitri Road in Gujarat's Vadodara around midnight on Diwali, police said.

According to authorities, the car, driven by Nitin Jha, first crashed into a police barrier before overturning onto the family. The vehicle’s front wheel ran over the child, killing him instantly.

After the collision, the accused reportedly tried to flee towards Akshar Chowk. Locals chased him, detained him, and damaged the vehicle. A liquor bottle visible in a viral video reportedly intensified public anger.

ACP Ashok Rathwa said at the scene, “Around midnight, the family was sleeping near the footpath. The accused came speeding from Manjalpur, rammed the police barrier, lost control, and overturned the car on the family. The tire went over the child’s head. Locals caught him when he tried to escape towards Akshar Chowk. We reached the spot immediately and took control of the situation.”

DCP Jagdish Chavda added: “The accused fled but was caught by the public. A liquor bottle was recovered from the vehicle. His blood sample will be taken to confirm intoxication. This is a very serious case. Legal action will be strict, and no leniency will be shown.”

The accused has been taken into police custody by Raopura Police Station, and the car has been seized. Police are also verifying ownership of the vehicle, which Jha claims was purchased in the name of a friend, Naimish Jain. Items recovered from the car, including the liquor bottle, are under forensic examination.

ACP Rathwa identified the other victims as the child's family members, Jagdish, Sonia and Asha.