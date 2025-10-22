Election Commission reviews preparedness for nationwide SIR

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday began a two-day meeting with Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) from all states and Union Territories to finalise preparations for the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi in attendance, the conference focused on assessing the readiness of CEO offices, including the mapping of current electors against the last revision and the appointment and training of key election staff such as DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLOs, and BLAs.

The meeting follows a similar SIR preparedness review held on September 10, when states and UTs presented details on their elector count, last SIR dates, and current electoral rolls. Officials said the Commission will also evaluate progress on tasks assigned last month and set timelines and targets for the nationwide exercise.

A senior ECI official said discussions would determine whether the revision should be conducted simultaneously nationwide or in two phases, factoring in regional variations such as weather, farming cycles, school examinations, and administrative logistics. The Commission aims to launch the SIR across the country by the end of this year.