Five cities, five strategies for fresh investment in UP

LUCKNOW: In order to attract more investment to the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open ‘Invest UP’ satellite investment promotion offices in five major Indian metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi.
The aim is to directly channel capital investment from major industrial centres across the country in Uttar Pradesh and connect investors with the state’s policies and opportunities.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already approved the proposal for restructuring Invest UP.
As part of this, the establishment of these satellite offices has been proposed to give new momentum to industrial development in the state.
As per the official sources, each office will have a team comprising a General Manager, an Assistant General Manager, two Udyami Mitras, two Executives, and two Office Assistants.
The total annual expenditure on all five offices is estimated to exceed Rs 12 crore. According to the plan, each city’s satellite office will focus on strategic sectors aligned with its geographical and industrial strengths.
Mumbai office will focus on Financial Services, Infrastructure, FinTech, and ESG Funds. Bengaluru office will target GCCs (Global Capability Centres), Aerospace, Semiconductors, Electric Vehicles, and DeepTech sectors. The Hyderabad office will focus on Pharma, Data Centres, HealthTech, and Enterprise SaaS industries. The Chennai office will focus on the investment in the Automotive, Electronics, Textile, and Hardware Manufacturing sectors.
The New Delhi office will function as the dedicated Invest UP and Asia-European Union Facilitation Office.
The government officials claim that the decision will help strengthen communication with investors and further enhance the state’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ image.
“The satellite offices will act as a bridge in this direction. Through these offices, Uttar Pradesh will establish a permanent presence in the country’s top industrial hubs and carve out a new identity on the global investment map,” said the official spokesperson.