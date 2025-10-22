Five cities, five strategies for fresh investment in UP

LUCKNOW: In order to attract more investment to the state, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open ‘Invest UP’ satellite investment promotion offices in five major Indian metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi.

The aim is to directly channel capital investment from major industrial centres across the country in Uttar Pradesh and connect investors with the state’s policies and opportunities.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already approved the proposal for restructuring Invest UP.

As part of this, the establishment of these satellite offices has been proposed to give new momentum to industrial development in the state.

As per the official sources, each office will have a team comprising a General Manager, an Assistant General Manager, two Udyami Mitras, two Executives, and two Office Assistants.

The total annual expenditure on all five offices is estimated to exceed Rs 12 crore. According to the plan, each city’s satellite office will focus on strategic sectors aligned with its geographical and industrial strengths.