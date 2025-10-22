Foreign tourists assaulted in Dehradun hotel over bill dispute, police launch probe

DEHRADUN: A shocking incident has marred the reputation of Uttarakhand's pristine tourist destination, Chopta, after a dispute over hotel billing escalated into physical assault involving foreign tourists, their guide, and local service providers

The incident occurred at the ‘Bunker House Homestay’ in Rudraprayag district, where a group of international tourists from the Slovak Republic, Malta, and Italy allegedly clashed with local service providers on Tuesday. The dispute reportedly began when the homestay owner demanded an unpaid balance of Rs 10,000 for lodging and food.

According to police sources, the confrontation soon turned physical. The homestay owner, Rakesh Taneja, and his associates allegedly assaulted the group’s guide, Sandeep Kumar, and damaged the tourists’ vehicle, smashing its windows. Several foreign women in the group suffered minor injuries amid the commotion.

The victims, along with their travel agent, Arvind Das of Jharkhand, approached the Chamoli police outpost to file a complaint. “The travel agent alleged that the homestay owner not only assaulted them but also forcibly took their money and valuables,” a police official said.

Since the location of the homestay lies near the border of Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, Chamoli police immediately alerted senior officials and transferred the case to the appropriate jurisdiction. The tourists were escorted by police to the Ukhimath police station in Rudraprayag for safety and further assistance.

Sandeep Shah, the In-charge of Chopta police station, confirmed an investigation is underway. “Our team has reached the site based on the report from Mandal police. Statements from both parties are being recorded, and appropriate action will follow,” he stated.

The group, comprising twelve foreign nationals and three Indian companions, had checked into the homestay on October 17 through an online booking facilitated by MakeMyTrip.

Authorities are treating the case with heightened sensitivity, given the involvement of international travellers.

Chopta, celebrated for its alpine meadows, lush forests, and proximity to Tungnath — the world’s highest Shiva temple — draws thousands of domestic and foreign visitors each year. The incident has raised concerns within Uttarakhand’s tourism and hospitality circles about safety and service standards in the region.