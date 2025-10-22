Gandhinagar police rescue six-month-old baby hours after abduction

AHMEDABAD: A six-month-old baby who was snatched near Chhatral Road, Gandhinagar, on Diwali was safely reunited with the family.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on October 21 when the family was out shopping.

Gandhinagar Police formed multiple teams, including LCB and SOG, to track the kidnapper and arrested the person with the help of CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and tips from private informants.

CCTV footage revealed a woman in a green saree carrying the baby away from a lorry. Investigations traced her identity to Madhiben, a resident of Bileshwarpura.