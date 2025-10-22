Gandhinagar police rescue six-month-old baby hours after abduction

AHMEDABAD: A six-month-old baby who was snatched near Chhatral Road, Gandhinagar, on Diwali was safely reunited with the family.
The incident happened around 8.30 pm on October 21 when the family was out shopping.
Gandhinagar Police formed multiple teams, including LCB and SOG, to track the kidnapper and arrested the person with the help of CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and tips from private informants.
CCTV footage revealed a woman in a green saree carrying the baby away from a lorry. Investigations traced her identity to Madhiben, a resident of Bileshwarpura.
Surveillance pinpointed her location in Meda Adaraj, leading to a coordinated police operation. By 10:30 am on October 22, the police had caught Madhiben with the baby.
During questioning, she confessed to abducting the child, citing her inability to have children as the motive.
Gandhinagar Police official stated: “The baby was kidnapped around 8:30 pm near Chhatral Bridge. Our teams worked relentlessly through the night, tracking CCTV footage and using technical surveillance. By 10:30 am, we apprehended the accused and recovered the child safely. Quick action and coordination were key.”
The baby was immediately returned to the family. Locals and relatives lauded the police’s swift and effective operation, calling it a perfect example of precision law enforcement.