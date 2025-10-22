Ghatshila by-poll: Three candidates disqualified, leaving14 in fray

RANCHI: Three of the 17 candidates who had filed nominations for the Ghatshila by-election were disqualified after scrutiny, leaving 14 candidates in the fray, officials said.

According to a communique from the District Election Officer, East Singhbhum, the nominations of Malti Tudu (Independent), Dukhiram Mandi (Aapki Vikas Party), and Mangal Murmu (Rashtriya Sanatan Party) were rejected.

The final list of validly nominated candidates includes Parmeshwar Tudu (Independent), Shrilal Kisku (Independent), Babulal Soren (BJP), Somesh Chandra Soren (JMM), Parvati Hansda (People’s Party of India – Democratic), Mansa Ram Hansda (Independent), Narayan Singh (Independent), Vikas Hembram (Independent), Panchanan Soren (Bharat Adivasi Party – BAP), Basant Kumar Topno (Independent), Ramdas Murmu (JLKAM), Manoj Kumar Singh (Independent), Vikram Kisku (Independent), and Ramkrishna Kanti Mahali (Independent).

The by-election is witnessing a three-way contest among major parties—BJP, JMM, and JLKM—alongside several independents and smaller party candidates.

The Ghatshila seat fell vacant earlier this year following the death of State Education Minister Ramdas Soren in Delhi after a prolonged illness. Traditionally a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha stronghold, the constituency was won by BJP only once, in 2014.

The Ghatshila Assembly by-poll is scheduled for November 11, alongside the Bihar Assembly elections, with counting set for November 14. The last date for filing nominations was October 21, and candidates could withdraw by October 24.