Jaish-e-Mohammed starts online course for female terrorist recruitment

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is starting an online course ‘Tufat al-Muminat’ from November 9 to recruit and radicalise the female population who can wage war against India, intelligence agencies have flagged on Wednesday to the lawmakers.
The entire arrangement to recruit and provide training will be done by the UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar’s sisters and Umar Farooq’s wife.
The agencies had stated that the UN-designated terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed is preparing a women’s brigade and has named it Jamat ul-Muminat.
The pamphlets accessed by TNIE show that the terror group has now launched an online training course to collect funds and recruit as many women as possible into its female brigade.
The course is called “Tufat al-Muminat.”
The agencies stated that it was done to strengthen the organisation and recruit more women into its female brigade. “Under this course, the female members of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leaders, including relatives of Masood Azhar and his commanders, will teach women their duties from the perspectives of jihad, religion and Islam,” the agencies cited.
The recruitment drive via online live lectures is scheduled to begin on November 8, 2025.
Through online meeting platforms for 40 minutes each day, Masood’s two sisters, Sadiya Azhar and Samaira Azhar, will conduct classes to encourage women to join the female brigade.
In order or raise funds, Masood Azhar, in his address at Markaz Usman O Ali in Bahawalpur on September 27, had appealed for funds.
They are also collecting a donation of 500 PKR from every woman enrolling in this JeM course, and is also making them fill out an online information form.
On October 8, Masood Azhar had announced the formation of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s women’s brigade, Jamat ul-Muminat, and on October 19, in Rawalkot, Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, an event called “Dukhtaran-e-Islam” was held to bring women into the group.
This is modeled after ISIS, Hamas, and LTTE. Sources also stated the female brigade “potentially” will be used for carrying out suicide/fedayeen attacks.