Jaish-e-Mohammed starts online course for female terrorist recruitment

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is starting an online course ‘Tufat al-Muminat’ from November 9 to recruit and radicalise the female population who can wage war against India, intelligence agencies have flagged on Wednesday to the lawmakers.

The entire arrangement to recruit and provide training will be done by the UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar’s sisters and Umar Farooq’s wife.

The agencies had stated that the UN-designated terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed is preparing a women’s brigade and has named it Jamat ul-Muminat.

The pamphlets accessed by TNIE show that the terror group has now launched an online training course to collect funds and recruit as many women as possible into its female brigade.

The course is called “Tufat al-Muminat.”

The agencies stated that it was done to strengthen the organisation and recruit more women into its female brigade. “Under this course, the female members of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leaders, including relatives of Masood Azhar and his commanders, will teach women their duties from the perspectives of jihad, religion and Islam,” the agencies cited.

The recruitment drive via online live lectures is scheduled to begin on November 8, 2025.