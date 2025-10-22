Mussoorie faces high landslide risk with 15 percent of area in danger zone, study warns

DEHRADUN: Mussoorie, the picturesque "Queen of Hills" and a jewel of Uttarakhand's natural heritage, is facing an escalating threat to its stability.

Once a favoured retreat for the British Raj, the hill station is now witnessing land subsidence and frequent landslides across various pockets. Scientists assert that this precarious situation is less a result of natural processes and more a direct consequence of unchecked development and rampant construction.

A recent, comprehensive study reveals a stark reality: nearly 15 percent of Mussoorie and its surrounding areas fall within the "high-risk landslide zone."

The alarming findings come from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) in Dehradun, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. Researchers surveyed an 84 square kilometre area in the Middle Himalayan region.

Dr. Anil Joshi, lead researcher on the project, stated, "Our mapping clearly indicates several micro-locations where the geological structure simply cannot support current levels of human interference."

The most vulnerable areas identified include Bhattaghat, George Everest, Kempty Fall, Khatta Pani, Library Road, Galogidhar, and Hathipaon.

The study pinpoints the underlying geology as a major factor. These sensitive slopes are characterised by highly fractured and unstable Krol limestone rock formations. Furthermore, many of these slopes exceed a steepness of 60 degrees.

"Unregulated construction and extensive road cutting have dangerously exacerbated the inherent instability of these slopes," explained a WIHG source familiar with the research.

The comprehensive research, published in the Journal of Earth System Science, utilised advanced techniques, including Geographic Information System (GIS) and high-resolution satellite imagery. Scientists employed statistical methods like the Yule Coefficient (YC) to analyze various factors—including lithology, land use, slope, aspect, and drainage patterns—to create a detailed Landslide Susceptibility Mapping (LSM).