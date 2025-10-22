Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lieutenant Colonel rank in Indian Army

NEW DELHI: India's maiden athletics Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Monday picked up the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

The pipping ceremony took place in South Block, here as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formally conferred the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army upon star javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Interacting with Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra and his family members, the Defence Minister described him as an epitome of perseverance, patriotism and the Indian spirit of striving for excellence.

"Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra embodies the highest ideals of discipline, dedication and national pride, serving as an inspiration to generations within the sporting fraternity and the Armed Forces alike," said Rajnath Singh.

Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army and Territorial Army were present on the occasion.

Enrolled in the Indian Army in 2016, Lt Col (Hony) Neeraj Chopra has served with The Rajputana Rifles of the Indian Army.

Born on 24 December 1997 in Khandra village, Panipat district, Haryana, he has brought immense pride to the Nation and the Armed Forces through his remarkable accomplishments in international athletics.

The star javelin thrower created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic Gold Medal in track and field at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

He continued his stellar performance by winning a Silver Medal at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and a Gold Medal at the World Athletics Championships in 2023.