'Not selected because of surname?': Shama Mohamed questions Sarfaraz Khan's omission from India squad

The exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from the India A squad has sparked widespread backlash on social media, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and national selector Ajit Agarkar facing criticism on platform X.
Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed alleged that Gambhir exhibited religious bias in the selection process for the India A team, which is set to play against the visiting South African side in Bengaluru during October–November.
The India A squad, announced on Tuesday, has come under scrutiny following the omission of Sarfaraz Khan — a move that has drawn criticism and reignited debate over the perceived unfair treatment of one of domestic cricket’s most consistent performers.
The decision has also raised doubts over whether the Mumbai batter is even in contention for a spot in the second-string side.
Taking to X, the Congress national spokesperson alleged that Sarfaraz was omitted because of his surname.
"Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname!,” she wrote with the hashtag “justasking”.
She further wrote, “We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter," hinting at the national team coach's stint in the BJP.
The comment sparked mixed reactions, with users divided in their opinions.
"That being the case, Gautam Gambhir deserves to be sacked, no caste, creed, colour, religion in Indian sports," one user wrote.
In another X post, a user wrote, "Another career destroyed by Agarkar & Gambhir."
Another questioned the allegation, commenting, "Really? Or is it just cricketing form, team balance, and performance that decide selection? Let’s not drag surnames into everything."
Several users also mentioned Mohammed Siraj’s name to challenge the claim.
Shama Mohamed had also come under the limelight for her controversial remarks on cricket.
She had earlier faced backlash after criticising former India captain Rohit Sharma, calling him “fat for a sportsperson” and the “most unimpressive” captain in the country’s history.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi also questioned why Sarfaraz was not picked for the India A team despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket.
Sarfaraz last featured for the national team in the home series against New Zealand in November 2024. He also did not get a chance to play in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.
He was overlooked for the England tour despite undergoing physical transformation and was not considered for the home series against the West Indies.
Fans were naturally surprised when Sarfaraz was not even named in the India A squad for the upcoming series.
Over the summer, he had lost 17 kilograms to become leaner and the fittest he has ever been.
On Tuesday, the BCCI named the 15-man India A squad for the two first-class games against South Africa A.
The 28-year-old Mumbai batter has continued to pile up runs in domestic cricket, remaining a consistent performer after breaking into the Indian team last year.
Yet, the BCCI’s decision cannot be entirely contested.
Rishabh Pant's return and the middle-order conundrum
BCCI says that Sarfaraz was excluded due to the return of Rishabh Pant, who is making a comeback after being sidelined with a toe injury during India’s tour of England, according to a report by PTI.
With Pant returning as captain, where he will bat at No. 5 in both matches, which is his usual position in the Indian team. This means that even if Sarfaraz had been selected, he would have likely remained on the bench.
However, all hope is not lost for Sarfaraz. The PTI report suggests that selectors believe he could make a national team comeback if he moves up from his usual middle-order position and establishes himself as a top-order batter.
At present, the No. 3 spot remains the only uncertain position in the line-up. Sai Sudharsan, selected for the India A matches, is expected to be given an extended run to prove himself there.
Earlier, Karun Nair was tried in that role during the England tour but failed to make an impact after which he was not recalled.
"Sarfaraz should have a chat with the Mumbai team management and also with their senior-most player, Ajinkya Rahane, and, maybe, try out batting at No. 3 where he might have to play the new ball. If he keeps batting at No. 5 or 6, it won't help. India has more all-round options for those slots.
"Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Reddy... if all are fit and available, they will occupy the middle-order, being multi-skilled players. When Pant is injured, it will be Dhruv Jurel batting at No. 5 or 6," a former national selector privy to the developments told PTI.
The report also noted that Sarfaraz’s omission indicates he has slipped behind Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad in the selection order. Patidar, who played three Tests against England in early 2024 without making much impact, and Gaikwad, widely regarded for his natural talent, are both ahead in contention.
Patidar, the RCB captain, is currently in fine form, scoring three centuries, including a double ton, and three fifties in his last five first-class matches. Meanwhile, his CSK counterpart, Gaikwad, has also impressed with scores of 184, 91, and a fifty in his previous three first-class innings.
While Sarfaraz Khan’s return to the Indian team remains uncertain amid stiff competition in the middle and top order, his consistent domestic performances keep the door open.
With many in-form players ahead of him, the path is undoubtedly challenging. Nonetheless, by adapting to a top-order role and continuing to score heavily in domestic cricket, Sarfaraz could still reclaim his spot and prove he belongs on the national stage.