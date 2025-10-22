'Not selected because of surname?': Shama Mohamed questions Sarfaraz Khan's omission from India squad

The exclusion of Sarfaraz Khan from the India A squad has sparked widespread backlash on social media, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and national selector Ajit Agarkar facing criticism on platform X.

Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed alleged that Gambhir exhibited religious bias in the selection process for the India A team, which is set to play against the visiting South African side in Bengaluru during October–November.

The India A squad, announced on Tuesday, has come under scrutiny following the omission of Sarfaraz Khan — a move that has drawn criticism and reignited debate over the perceived unfair treatment of one of domestic cricket’s most consistent performers.

The decision has also raised doubts over whether the Mumbai batter is even in contention for a spot in the second-string side.

Taking to X, the Congress national spokesperson alleged that Sarfaraz was omitted because of his surname.

"Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname!,” she wrote with the hashtag “justasking”.

She further wrote, “We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter," hinting at the national team coach's stint in the BJP.