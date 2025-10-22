Pilot union objects to Aviation Ministry’s proposal to stop hiring of India’s pilots by other nations

NEW DELHI: The Airline Pilots Association of India (ALPA-India) on Thursday raised strong objections to the Civil Aviation Ministry’s recommendation to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to regulate the hiring of Indian aviation professionals by foreign airlines.

In a statement, ALPA India said the working paper, titled “Practices impacting orderly conduct of international civil aviation”, was submitted by the Ministry during the 42nd session of the ICAO assembly in Montreal, held from September 23 to October 2.

The association demanded that the government withdraw the proposal, calling it “deeply concerning” as it was advanced without consultation with Indian pilot associations or workforce representatives. ALPA India warned that the proposal could institutionalise a form of bonded labour by restricting Indian pilots to a single airline under unilateral and changing service conditions, denying them the freedom to pursue better opportunities or fair compensation.

“Forced retention under adverse terms may also increase mental stress among pilots, posing a serious risk to flight safety. Employment decisions should rest with the individual, not the government,” the association said.

ALPA India had earlier submitted its report to the Ministry on August 8. “We are sharing our report details with the media today,” said General Secretary Captain Anil Rao.