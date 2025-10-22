'Political Islam' undermined Hindu faith, largely overlooked in history: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that while history often highlights British and French colonialism, the role of "political Islam," which he claimed dealt the greatest blow to Sanatan Dharma, is largely overlooked.

He highlighted that great warriors like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh, Maharana Pratap, and Maharana Sanga waged battles against "political Islam."

"Our ancestors waged major struggles against political Islam, yet this aspect of history remains largely overlooked," Adityanath said at the 'Vichar-Parivar Kutumb Sneh Milan' and 'Deepotsav Se Rashtrotsav' programmes organised by the Gorakhpur division to mark the centenary year of the RSS.

The chief minister lauded the RSS for its pivotal role in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He claimed that while the nation discusses colonial resistance, it often overlooks the ideological challenge of political Islam.

"Our ancestors fought not only against the British and French but also against political Islam; heroes like Veer Shivaji and Maharana Pratap stand testimony to this. There is talk of British colonialism, there is talk of French colonialism, but nowhere is there talk of political Islam, which undermined the faith," Adityanath said.

He said that during the RSS's 100-year journey, the impossible has been made possible.