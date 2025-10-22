Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon shot in Canada; Rohit Godara Gang claims responsibility

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer Teji Kahlon was shot in Canada, and members of gangster Rohit Godara’s crew have taken responsibility for the attack.

In a post on Facebook, men identified as Mahender Saran Dilana, Rahul Rinau and Vicky Phalwan, reportedly associated with gangster Rohit Godara claimed credit for the attack on Kahlon in Canada. They alleged Kahlon was targeted for supplying arms and money to rival gangs and for acting as their informant. “We carried out the shooting in Canada on Teji Kahlon. He was shot in the stomach. If he understands, fine. If not, next time we will finish him.”

The post also warned others, including businessmen, builders and financial intermediaries against assisting rival gangs, threatening they would meet similar fates. “Let me make it clear, if anyone, even by mistake, supports our enemies or helps them in any way, we will not spare their families. We will destroy them. This is a warning to all brothers, businessmen, builders, hawala operators, and whoever else. If anyone helps, they will be our enemy. This is just the beginning. Watch what happens next,” the post read.

The message concluded by saying that anyone who assists their enemies will automatically be considered an enemy of the Rohit Godara gang.