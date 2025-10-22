Speaker appoints lawyer to assist panel probing Justice Varma graft case

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appointed advocate Karan Umesh Salvi as a consultant to assist the judges’ inquiry committee investigating allegations of corruption against Justice Yashwant Varma.

On August 12, the Speaker initiated the process to impeach Justice Varma from his position as a High Court judge. A Committee was formed to investigate the discovery of cash at Justice Varma’s official residence. The Committee has been constituted under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968 and comprises the Supreme Court’s Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Madan Mohan Srivastav and Senior Advocate BV Acharya.

The panel was set up following a motion supported in the Lok Sabha for initiating impeachment proceedings against Justice Varma.