Stage set for first phase of polls, 1.3K in fray for 121 seats

PATNA: In all, 1,314 candidates are left in the fray for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled on November 6. This phase covers 121 seats and will mainly see a direct contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc.
Eighteen districts are covered in this phase, with Muzaffarpur, Kurhani, Mahnar, and Bahadur seeing the highest number of contestants. Election Commission sources said 1,690 candidates had filed nominations between October 10 and 17, but 135 were rejected for technical reasons. The last day for withdrawal of nominations was on October 20.
The phase will test the popularity of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and Lalu Prasad’s RJD. Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary (Tarapur) and Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), along with Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Raghopur), will be among the top leaders facing voters. The maximum number of 20 candidates each are in the fray in Kurhani and Muzaffarpur, while Alauli and Parbatta have the fewest, with five each.
In Patna, 149 candidates are in the fray, with nine withdrawals. Paliganj has the highest competition with 14 contestants. Bhagalpur has 102 nominees, with Nathnagar seeing 21. Mahnar in Vaishali has 18 candidates, while Bahadur has 17.
Key candidates include JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha from Mahnar and RJD’s Bhola Yadav, a close aide of Lalu Prasad. Health Minister Mangal Pandey is contesting from Siwan, while Nitin Nabin, a former minister, is in the fray from Bankipur. Former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav will face RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav, seeking re-election from jail. Shashank Shekhar, IIT Delhi alumnus, is contesting Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket against BJP’s Ratnesh Kushwaha.
Other notable contestants include Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav (RJD), folk singer Maithili Thakur (Alinagar), Mohammad Shahabuddin’s son Osama Sahab (Raghunathpur), and ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (Sarairanjan), Shravan Kumar (Nalanda), Jibesh Mishra (Jale), Sanjay Saraogi (Darbhanga), and Ratnesh Sada (Sonbarsa).