Terror camps, launch pads resurface along LOC in PoK: Intel report

NEW DELHI: After ‘Operation Sindoor’, terror training and launch pad camps are again being reorganised along the other side of the Line of Control (LOC) in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and surrounding areas.

Sources in the intelligence agencies told TNIE that these camps are now being organised on a significantly smaller scale and are more technologically advanced than before, as they are designed to evade drone surveillance and air force strikes.

In its report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), intelligence agencies said the new camps “are housing less than 100 terrorists, so that the destruction of any one of the facilities does not impact their plan significantly."

Following the intelligence report, the sources said the MHA has alerted the security agencies to remain on high alert and rework their operational strategies, as spreading terror from across the border has still been a real possibility.

According to sources, the camps, which were earlier dismantled in areas like Luni, Putwal, Tipu Post, Jamil Post, Umranwali, Chaprar Forward, Chhota Chak, and Janglora, have now been re-activated.