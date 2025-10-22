Terror camps, launch pads resurface along LOC in PoK: Intel report

NEW DELHI: After ‘Operation Sindoor’, terror training and launch pad camps are again being reorganised along the other side of the Line of Control (LOC) in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and surrounding areas.
Sources in the intelligence agencies told TNIE that these camps are now being organised on a significantly smaller scale and are more technologically advanced than before, as they are designed to evade drone surveillance and air force strikes.
In its report to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), intelligence agencies said the new camps “are housing less than 100 terrorists, so that the destruction of any one of the facilities does not impact their plan significantly."
Following the intelligence report, the sources said the MHA has alerted the security agencies to remain on high alert and rework their operational strategies, as spreading terror from across the border has still been a real possibility.
According to sources, the camps, which were earlier dismantled in areas like Luni, Putwal, Tipu Post, Jamil Post, Umranwali, Chaprar Forward, Chhota Chak, and Janglora, have now been re-activated.
They, however, contended that the new training facilities have been dispersed with an aim to make it difficult for security agencies to completely eliminate them.
As usual, the sources said, most of the existing terror outfits are planning and executing these camps, and they include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and The Resistance Front (TRF).
The intelligence sources once again confirmed that the activities of the terror outfits have been getting the full support of the Pakistani Army and ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence).
Meanwhile, senior officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) said that after ‘Operation Sindoor’, the security forces have intensified the use of modern technology, and they are monitoring every activity along the LoC with the help of drones, satellite images and artificial intelligence (AI).
“Patrolling in mountainous terrain during winter is challenging, so we have adopted dynamic patrolling and adaptive strategies,” another senior BSF official said.
Security experts said that Pakistan has provided training, weapons, financial support, and intelligence to these terror outfits for decades and this is the reason why the terror networks repeatedly resurface despite three Indian military operations.