Nation

Tribal couple beaten to death in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; police launch probe

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggested that the couple were beaten to death with sticks. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.
Image used for representational purposes.
Image used for representational purposes.
Online Desk, Agencies
Updated on
1 min read

A tribal couple was allegedly beaten to death by unknown assailants at their home in the Bhendra village of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Guruwar Singh Rathiya (35), who worked as a labourer, and his wife Manita Rathiya (30) were found lying dead in a pool of blood in the courtyard of their house early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Their three children, in the age group of 1 to 6 years, were also in the house at the time of the incident but were unharmed.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggested that the couple were beaten to death with sticks. The motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

The bodies were sent to a hospital in Gharghoda for a post-mortem.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the killings. Two suspects were being questioned.

Lynching
tribal couple

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com