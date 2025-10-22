Urdu journalists not invited to Delhi government's special media interaction

Urdu journalists have alleged discrimination and exclusion from a Diwali event that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described as an opportunity for amicable dialogue with the media.

According to a report by The Wire, the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) of the Delhi government invited journalists from both print and electronic media for a special interaction with the Chief Minister on October 13. The event, titled "Diwali Mangal Milan," was attended by all ministers of the Delhi Cabinet.

Reports suggest that attendance at the event was strictly by invitation. While invitations were sent via WhatsApp by DIP Director Sushil Singh, none of the Urdu media journalists — including those who regularly cover the Delhi government and the BJP — received one.

Against this backdrop, The Wire reported that journalists are likely to formally raise the issue with the Delhi government’s Public Relations and Development Authority.

Sadiq Sherwani, editor of the Urdu newspaper Hamara Samaj, who reported this incident, told The Wire in an interview that the first BJP government in Delhi in 1993 did not discriminate against the Urdu media and that times have changed now.

"While Urdu is not solely the language of Muslims, the BJP aims to project the notion that it is the language of Muslims," he said.

Sherwani also dismissed the possibility that the exclusion was a human error or an oversight. He said that at least one journalist from an Urdu media organisation would have attended the event if that had been the case.

Reacting to this incident, Aam Aadmi Party leader, Imran Hussain, accused the BJP of engaging in communal politics. “The step-motherly treatment of Urdu journalists will not be accepted," he said.