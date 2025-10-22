'Where is money coming from?': Congress flags RSS not being registered organisation, questions funding

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday raised serious questions regarding the funding of RSS and alleged that the organisation functions without legally registering itself so that it could evade complying with the government's laws and regulations.

"...throw the RSS registration on my face saying that RSS is a registered organisation. There ends the matter," Kharge said.

"...where is the money coming from for this unregistered organisation? To stitch the clothes, to conduct marches, to purchase the drums and trumpets, to build the buildings, where is the money coming from? If you (RSS) are unregistered, how are you getting the money?" he asked.

Kharge had earlier this month written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking restriction of RSS activities in public places and disciplinary action against government employees associated with the organisation.

Stressing that RSS remains as an unregistered organisation to evade law, the minister said, "If you are registered, you will have to pay the taxes, ensure compliance under the Registrar of companies, Society Registration Act, NGO Act. They will have to share information about foreign and private donations, and domestic funding. So they are not getting registered."