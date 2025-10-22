Woman trainee judge robbed near Bikaner Collector’s residence

JAIPUR: A brazen robbery targeting a female trainee judge near the District Collector’s residence in Bikaner, Rajasthan, has shattered the city’s sense of security. The attack occurred on Tuesday evening in an area widely considered one of Bikaner's most protected zones. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed intense debate over the deteriorating law and order situation across the state.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saurabh Tiwari, the victim, trainee judge Pooja Janagal, was riding her two-wheeler from Vyas Colony toward the Public Park. She was targeted by two miscreants near the promenade adjacent to Museum Circle. The assailants allegedly snatched her gold chain, causing her to lose balance and be thrown from the scooter. She sustained facial injuries, the police confirmed. The perpetrators immediately fled the scene after the snatching.

Local residents promptly provided assistance, transporting Janagal to PBM Hospital, where she received medical treatment.

Police personnel subsequently visited the site and initiated the examination of footage from nearby CCTV cameras in an effort to trace the accused. ASP Saurabh Tiwari said that a search operation is currently underway and affirmed that the culprits would be apprehended shortly.

The incident has intensified concerns across legal and civil circles, particularly as it occurs amid nationwide debates concerning the safety of judicial officers, concerns recently heightened following the reported shoe-hurling incident targeting the Chief Justice.