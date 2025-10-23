12 injured following blast caused by gunpowder stored at Ludhiana house

CHANDIGARH: Around 12 people were injured following a blast at Indra Colony in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. The explosion occurred at the residence of a man engaged in making effigies for Dussehra celebrations and is believed to have been triggered by gunpowder stored in the house.

Sources said that a blast was reported in a house at Indra Colony in Ludhiana, in which around 12 persons sustained burn injuries. Of these four people who received serious burn injuries, were referred to Rajendra Medical Hospital in Patiala. The preliminary investigation reveals that the blast occurred at a house in a congested street.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner, Swapan Sharma, said that the owner, Usman Khan had stored potash in his house, which caught fire and resulted in the blast. The area has been searched by a forensic team and a dog squad. An FIR has been registered in the case.

A local said, "Firecrackers were being made in the residential area. While the children from the surrounding neighborhood were playing there were also injured in the explosion."

Ludiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.