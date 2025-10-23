AAP alleges smear campaign as Mohali court acts on fake video of Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that a Mohali court has issued notices to Facebook and Google to remove an “objectionable” video, alleged to be fake, related to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Further, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a smear campaign.

AAP Punjab leader Baltej Pannu called the circulation of the "fake video" as a “desperate attempt at character assassination” by rivals unable to find any corruption in nearly four years of AAP rule.

Addressing a press conference, Pannu said the Mohali court had categorically declared the viral video fake and directed that all such content be removed from every platform, including Facebook and Google, within 24 hours.

The court also ordered that the video must not appear even in search results, warning of strict legal action against those who fail to comply.

“The Mohali court’s decision is clear—the video is fake, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the Chief Minister. The court has ordered its immediate removal and even directed Google to ensure it does not appear in searches,” claimed Pannu.