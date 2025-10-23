AAP alleges smear campaign as Mohali court acts on fake video of Bhagwant Mann

CHANDIGARH: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday claimed that a Mohali court has issued notices to Facebook and Google to remove an “objectionable” video, alleged to be fake, related to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Further, the AAP accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating a smear campaign.
AAP Punjab leader Baltej Pannu called the circulation of the "fake video" as a “desperate attempt at character assassination” by rivals unable to find any corruption in nearly four years of AAP rule.
Addressing a press conference, Pannu said the Mohali court had categorically declared the viral video fake and directed that all such content be removed from every platform, including Facebook and Google, within 24 hours.
The court also ordered that the video must not appear even in search results, warning of strict legal action against those who fail to comply.
“The Mohali court’s decision is clear—the video is fake, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to malign the image of the Chief Minister. The court has ordered its immediate removal and even directed Google to ensure it does not appear in searches,” claimed Pannu.
He alleged that the person responsible for spreading the fake content resides in Canada and already faces multiple allegations of fraud. “This is the same individual who earlier tried similar tactics against a Union Minister. The outcome of that episode is known to everyone—his lies collapsed in public.”
Pannu further alleged that BJP-linked social media accounts amplified the fake video as part of a coordinated smear campaign. He also condemned BJP’s Punjab Working President Ashwani Sharma for questioning why CM Mann had not responded publicly to the issue.
“The court verdict was delivered just yesterday. Now that the court itself has declared the video fake and ordered its removal, perhaps Sharma should question those who created and circulated it, not the one who has been wronged,” Pannu said.
AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang named the originator of the campaign as Jagman Samra, who lives in Canada, and said that following the Mohali court’s directions, an FIR had been registered against him.
“Facebook itself has deleted Jagman Samra’s account and the fake video following legal directions,” Kang said, adding that the swift action proved the video’s fraudulent nature.
He also alleged the existence of a “coordinated ecosystem” of BJP-linked accounts that repeatedly push such propaganda whenever the party seeks to destroy a person’s character. “This entire troll ecosystem belongs to the BJP,” Kang declared, claiming that senior BJP leaders and national spokespersons follow and amplify such accounts.
AAP senior spokesperson Neel Garg said investigations had exposed that the video was circulated and amplified by several BJP leaders and affiliated accounts.
The BJP countered that AAP had become “frustrated and panicked” after its Punjab unit chief Ashwani Sharma’s tweet on the alleged viral video of CM Mann, accusing AAP leaders of making “absurd and baseless” statements.
Punjab BJP’s state media head Vineet Joshi, speaking to reporters at the party office, said that after 48 hours had passed, Sharma merely tweeted: “The man who used to hold press conferences over every small issue is now silent on his alleged video? Punjab deserves an answer. Bhagwant Sahib, please give a clarification.”
Joshi questioned, “What is wrong with that tweet?” and reiterated, “If the video is fake, then why is the Chief Minister silent?”
He added that the issue was not limited to one video but raised serious questions about the government’s claims of honesty and morality. “AAP had shown people dreams of clean politics, but now, when serious questions are being raised about their own Chief Minister, the entire team has been silent for two days,” Joshi said.
Joshi also hit out at AAP leaders Baltej Pannu and Malvinder Singh Kang, saying, “These two leaders are always quick to point fingers at others, but now that the issue concerns their own party, their tone has changed.”
Raising questions about the FIR registered by the Cyber Cell, Joshi asked, “When the Chief Minister is mentioned in the video, why hasn’t his statement been included in the FIR? Is there pressure on the Cyber Cell, or is the government trying to suppress the matter?”