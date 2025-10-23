Ahmedabad Diary | Organisational shake-up in BJP unit on the cards

The BJP unit in Gujarat is bracing for an organisational shake-up after Labh Pancham, celebrated on the fifth day after Diwali. Sources hint at sweeping appointments in the party set-up with a blend of veterans and young blood. While Valsad MP Dhaval Patel and former MP Ranjanben Bhatt may bag general secretary posts, Pradeepsinh Vaghela and Hitendra Patel are tipped for key roles. Rising faces Dhaval Dave and Ritwik Patel are also in the spotlight. The Cabinet reshuffle will also trigger a fresh allocation of in-charge ministers across 20 districts. Senior ministers may handle one district each.

Tribal leader’s return bolsters Congress in Dang

Dang district witnessed a political realignment as veteran tribal leader and former MLA Mangalbhai Gavit made a return to the Congress fold, bringing key local BJP workers with him. His comeback during the Jan Akrosh Sabha in Ahwa turned the event into a political flashpoint. Gavit accused MLA Vijay Patel’s brother of taking 8% cuts from MGNREGA funds, igniting a storm of allegations. His exit signals cracks in the BJP camp in Dang. Congress leaders, including Amit Chavda and Tushar Chaudhary, hailed his return as a “turning point,” setting the tone for a fierce political battle ahead.