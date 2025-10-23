BJP calls Tejashwi promises ‘cruel jokes’

NEW DELHI: Hours after RJD’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav made a big promise for Bihar’s Jeevika Didis on Wednesday, the BJP called his assurances a “cruel joke”. Speaking at the party’s central office, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Tejashwi was once again trying to mislead the public, especially women, by making unrealistic election promises.

“With what intention Tejashwi has made such lofty, unrealistic poll promises is obviously understood. It is a cruel joke, as to where he would manage the funds to meet what he has promised, as it seems higher than the current budget of the Bihar government,” Trivedi said.

Quoting figures to back his statement, Trivedi added, “Tejashwi Yadav has promised that he will provide government jobs to one member of every family. As per current projections, Bihar’s population is about 13.5 crore. The number of families whose one member is to be given a government job would come around to 2.90 crore. Their salary will be in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh. If their estimated average salary comes around Rs 75,000, the expenditure would come around Rs 29 lakh crore, while Bihar’s current budget is around Rs 3.17 lakh crore.”