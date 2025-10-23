BJP calls Tejashwi promises ‘cruel jokes’

NEW DELHI: Hours after RJD’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav made a big promise for Bihar’s Jeevika Didis on Wednesday, the BJP called his assurances a “cruel joke”. Speaking at the party’s central office, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Tejashwi was once again trying to mislead the public, especially women, by making unrealistic election promises.
“With what intention Tejashwi has made such lofty, unrealistic poll promises is obviously understood. It is a cruel joke, as to where he would manage the funds to meet what he has promised, as it seems higher than the current budget of the Bihar government,” Trivedi said.
Quoting figures to back his statement, Trivedi added, “Tejashwi Yadav has promised that he will provide government jobs to one member of every family. As per current projections, Bihar’s population is about 13.5 crore. The number of families whose one member is to be given a government job would come around to 2.90 crore. Their salary will be in the range of Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh. If their estimated average salary comes around Rs 75,000, the expenditure would come around Rs 29 lakh crore, while Bihar’s current budget is around Rs 3.17 lakh crore.”
Calling Tejashwi’s promises misleading, he said, “You should stop fooling people of Bihar on the land of Buddha.” He urged voters to not be carried away by the “RJD’s unrealistic commitments”.
Attacking the RJD further, Trivedi said, “Leave aside livelihood, Bihar has not forgotten the huge threats to the lives and honour of women during the rule of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Tejashwi’s alliance and coalition politics have become a joke in themselves.”
In Patna, Dy CM and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary alleged, “His mother and father looted Bihar for 15 years. They could not provide government jobs to one lakh people when they were in power. The entire Bihar knows these people only show dreams and are known only to loot Bihar.”
‘Poll pledges are unrealistic’
