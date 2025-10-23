Blast on track disrupts train services in Assam, north Bengal; Himanta says one suspect identified

KOKRAJHAR: Railway services across lower Assam and parts of north Bengal were disrupted on Thursday after a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) went off on the tracks in Kokrajhar district, officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said police have identified one suspect for his alleged involvement.

The explosion took place at 1 am, around 5 km away from the Kokrajhar railway station towards Salakati in Alipurduar division of the Northeast Frontier Railway, an official said.

"The blast ripped apart nearly three feet of railway line with fragments of the damaged track found strewn several metres away," he said.

Kokrajhar's Senior Superintendent of Police Pushpraj Singh said there were no reports of any casualties or derailment in the incident.

"The damage was limited to a short portion of the track, which was promptly repaired. Train movement has resumed now," he said.

Railway services were suspended overnight, affecting several Up and Down trains in Lower Assam and northern West Bengal till around 8 am, another official said.