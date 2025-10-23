Bombay HC orders protection as pregnant woman wanting to marry partner cites threat from her family

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the police to ensure protection to a 31-year-old pregnant woman from a minority community, who fled her home to marry her partner, after she cited threats from her family.

A bench of Justices Sarang Kotwal and Shyam Chandak said that since the woman was an adult, she was free to make her own decisions even though her family had not accepted her relationship.

In its order passed last week, the court disposed of the habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by the woman's father, who had claimed that his daughter had been missing since April.

The woman, now living with her partner outside Maharashtra, was produced before the court earlier this month.

She told the court that she left her house on her own free will, as her family was creating hurdles and had not accepted her relationship with her partner. She told the High Court that she was three months pregnant and wanted to marry her partner and settle down.