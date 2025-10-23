CBI conducts second round of search at residence of suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar in bribery case

CHANDIGARH: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today carried out a second round of searches at the residence of suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range), Punjab, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested last week on bribery charges.

During the raid, the CBI sleuths searched for CCTV camera footage, besides assessing the value of his house in Sector 40, Chandigarh. The fresh search came amid reports that he was not cooperating with the agency, sources said.

Around 11 officers from Delhi searched Bhullar’s house in the presence of his family members, and the entire operation was videographed. The officials entered the house carrying documents, a camera, and a printer, inspecting and recording details of every item — from utensils to electric bulbs — across all floors of the house. The value of each item is being assessed to prepare a detailed inventory report.

A day earlier, the CBI had opened Bhullar’s bank locker, from which several important documents were recovered. Sources said the investigation aims to assess assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Bhullar was arrested on October 16 for allegedly accepting Rs 8 lakh in bribe from a scrap dealer as “sewa pani.” Subsequent searches led to the seizure of Rs 7.5 crore in cash, 2.5 kg of gold jewellery, 26 luxury watches (including Rolex and Rado brands), documents pertaining to more than 50 immovable properties held in the names of family members and suspected benami entities, locker keys, details of multiple bank accounts, and four firearms along with 100 live cartridges.