Congress leader Pravesh Agrawal dies of suffocation after fire breaks out at his Indore penthouse

BHOPAL: A blaze possibly triggered by the Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) of the temple housed in one of the rooms of a penthouse, choked a businessman-turned-Congress leader Pravesh Agrawal to death in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore early on Thursday.

While the 40-year-old Congress leader died due to asphyxia, his 14-year-old elder daughter Saumya has been admitted at the Bombay Hospital, where her condition remains stable.

Pravesh’s wife Shweta, saved her daughter’s life, by driving her timely to the Bombay Hospital, around 5 km from the family’s penthouse located on the first floor of the building which houses the Mahindra showroom owned by Agrawal on the ground floor.

According to Lasudiya police station inspector Neetu Singh, the blaze was triggered at around 5 am. “On the spot investigations suggest the strong possibility of the fire having triggered through the Akhand Jyoti lit in the temple in one of the rooms. Assets in that particular room and adjoining store space was gutted. It was the heavy smoke emanating from the blaze, which engulfed the entire penthouse.”

While the elder daughter Saumya was sleeping alone in one room, her parents Pravesh and Shweta and youngster sister Mayra (10) were asleep in the other room, when the blaze erupted.